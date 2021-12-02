Remarkable Women WOOD TV8- call for nominations 2020

Nominators in the 4th annual McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards program can get their choices into the mix early — and save on entry fees if they enter by Wednesday. Eligible for recognition in 2022 are women leaders working as direct care providers, managers, executives, corporate executives or owners in skilled nursing, independent living, assisted living, memory care or life plan community settings, as well as those working in similar capacities in home care and home health. Women who serve the fields indirectly — for instance as association staff members, academicians or thought leaders — also are eligible. Individuals working for vendor companies are not eligible.
Comments / 0