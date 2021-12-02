ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remarkable Women WOOD TV8- call for nominations 2020

WOOD
 5 days ago

Nominate a remarkable woman of West Michigan. Remarkable Women WOOD TV8- call for nominations 2020. Ask Ellen: How does temperature affect tire pressure?. Woman who threatened Upton ruled mentally incompetent. Grant focused on improving campus...

www.woodtv.com

NBC4 Columbus

Remarkable Women 2022: Nominations open Monday, November 29

NBC4 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. NBC4 is celebrating local women...
TV & VIDEOS
wearegreenbay.com

Nominations are open to recognize the Remarkable Women of Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin is full of remarkable women and we want to recognize those women and tell their stories. Nominations are now open to honor and celebrate the remarkable women who call Northeast Wisconsin their home. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative that honors the impact women have had on public policy, social progress and in the lives of families in our communities.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTAL

Nominations being accepted for 2022 Remarkable Woman of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – From serving our country during war to serving women on the front lines of their battle with cancer, woman across the ArkLaTex are making a difference in the lives of others. They’re corporate leaders, who are balancing family, career and community. They’re mothers, who are striving...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WOOD

Video: ‘Thanks for Giving’ annual event pays tribute to supporters of UMRC & Porter Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In 2019, UMRC joined forces with Porter Hills, sharing a proven commitment to senior living excellence. Together the two are united in the effort to enhance independence and the well-being of Michigan’s older adults. Thanks to a community of supporters, UMRC and Porter Hills have been successful in providing the highest quality of care for the seniors they serve.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
McKnight's

First deadline Wednesday for McKnight’s Women of Distinction award nominations

Nominators in the 4th annual McKnight’s Women of Distinction awards program can get their choices into the mix early — and save on entry fees if they enter by Wednesday. Eligible for recognition in 2022 are women leaders working as direct care providers, managers, executives, corporate executives or owners in skilled nursing, independent living, assisted living, memory care or life plan community settings, as well as those working in similar capacities in home care and home health. Women who serve the fields indirectly — for instance as association staff members, academicians or thought leaders — also are eligible. Individuals working for vendor companies are not eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
WOOD

Spectrum Health teaming up with Black-led organizations to break barriers when it comes to COVID

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recent statistics show that 48% of African Americans in Kent County are vaccinated and that number is even lower among Black 20-29 year olds, with only 30% being vaccinated. Much of this is being attributed to many factors — including a steady stream of misinformation about COVID vaccines, as well as a lack of access to quality health care. Now, Spectrum Health is teaming up with several Black-led organizations across West Michigan to help combat these barriers and help boost vaccination rates thanks to a grant from Michigan State University.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Whitmer tours early learning center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent part of the day Monday visiting a childhood early learning center in Grand Rapids. The “Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative” is a partnership of a number of area nonprofits and Grand Rapids Community College. The collaborative provides services in “under-resourced communities” and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Enter to win daily free gifts through ‘GMA Gives Back Holiday Giveaway’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This holiday season, Santa won’t be the only person spreading holiday cheer! “Good Morning America” recently announced its “GMA Gives Back” initiative, which grants viewers the opportunity to receive daily giveaways of gift boxes filled with festive items!. “Year-round, “GMA” highlights viewers who are making a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

