ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lacking Succession Plans, Midsize Firms Are Merging: The Morning Minute

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUTURE-PROOFING - The bad news is that succession planning has gotten a lot more difficult during the pandemic. The good news is that law firms have never been very good at it anyway, so not much has changed. Still, there remains the small matter of what to do if you don’t...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Six Flags GC Departs After Company Eliminates Her Position

A Six Flags spokeswoman said the company is restructuring to become more agile, not to save money. Doerre had been general counsel for 20 months. The company has seen attendance soar back, which has pushed up costs. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. disclosed Friday that it has eliminated its general counsel...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Big Law Firms Offering Jobs Without Interviews In Response to Deal Surge

Some of the world’s biggest law firms have started offering lawyers jobs without interviewing them, in the latest example of the war for talent reaching new heights. Several major U.S., European and U.K. law firms are responding to the spike in deal work by offering roles to junior lawyers, generally those with between one and five years’ post-qualification experience, on the strength of their CVs alone, according to two legal recruiters and four partners across international law firms and elite European firms.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fairfax Associates
Law.com

How Duane Morris Is Building Its Corporate Group in California

Duane Morris' CEO Matt Taylor is back on the road, looking to bolster the firm's California presence. The corporate group is fueling demand and growth for litigation, labor and employment and intellectual property lawyers. Duane Morris has its eye on growth in California, plotting expansion in practice areas adjacent to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Successful Law Firms Use Legal Project Management. Should You?

Most law firms have dozens, if not hundreds, of professionals helping them run their law firm “like a business.” But in-house legal departments have been much slower to adopt best practices for operations management. A new book looks at the reasons for this – and how legal departments can catch up.
ECONOMY
artvoice.com

Can A Company Run Successfully Without A Business Plan?

From opening a small coffee shop to inaugurating a 32-floor residential plot, every business needs a robust plan of action. Exponentially grown businesses are backed up by liters of sweat and infinite work hours with a solid business plan. As it’s hard to find a fairy godmother in the corporate world where her one magic spell can turn all odds in your favor.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Two US Firms to Merge, Creating a New Am Law 100 Powerhouse

The merger of two storied Am Law 200 firms is creating a new major player that will instantly be propelled into the Am Law 100 list of the nation’s biggest firms. Washington-based Arent Fox and Chicago-headquartered Schiff Hardin have signed a formal agreement to merge, effective March 1, 2022, forming ArentFox Schiff.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Arent Fox, Schiff Hardin will merge to form $475 mln revenue firm

(Reuters) - Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin will merge in a deal set to take effect March 1, the pair said in a statement on Wednesday. ArentFox Schiff will have more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals in total along with combined revenue of more than $475 million, its two predecessor firms said.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Peter Mallouk's Creative Planning Buys $890M Firm of Childhood Friend

Peter Mallouk’s Creative Planning, an independent registered investment advisor in Kansas City, Kan., has acquired another RIA—one that has more of a personal significance for Mallouk. Creative Planning bought Dashboard Wealth Advisors, an Oak Brook, Ill. firm with more than $890 million in assets under management. Dashboard was founded in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Law.com

Law Firm Staff Poaching Is Becoming a Problem: The Morning Minute

PRO POACHING - If you run a law firm and have been under the impression that the legal industry talent war is just about attorneys, you might want to check on your other staff members before the resignation letters start rolling in. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, everyone from secretaries and litigation support professionals to financial analysts and strategic C-suite leaders are being courted by competitors. In fact, a recent survey of law firm business professionals pegged “staff poaching” as the second-highest threat to firm profitability, amid talent-related risks such as lawyer recruiting and associate salary increases. Staff-related concerns are partly due to dynamics during the COVID-19 pandemic that have given employees everywhere new leverage over employers. But, particularly in Big Law, it also relates to a wave of new roles focused on pricing and profitability, combined with the fact that firm leaders are often reluctant to bring in unproven talent. “[Firms] aren’t necessarily interested in holding open tryouts,” said Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters, which published its 2021 Law Firm Business Leaders Report last week. “They want to acquire proven talent. If you watch those types of roles, and individuals in those roles, there’s a high degree of mobility—you see a lot of mobility in those types of roles that are in those expanding demand areas for law firms.”
ECONOMY
Law.com

2021 Roundup: From Arbitration to Succession Planning

Since our last “Roundup” in November 2020, a number of developments in the Law Firm Partnership Law context are worth setting forth and reiterating. The 2021 Roundup proudly marks our 16th year of writing this column. Thank you. Since our last “Roundup” in November 2020, a number of developments in...
LAW
Law.com

Can Lawyers Afford a Digital Detox?: The Morning Minute

CAN’T QUIT YOU - Imagine if your doctor advised you to go on a diet, but your job required you to eat constantly. And if you stopped eating, even for a little bit, all the food in your fridge would fire you and hire someone else… OK, we’ve lost this metaphor. But the point is: after the past 18-plus months, lawyers badly need a mental health break from their cellphones, laptops and other electronic alerts. However, as Law.com’s Victoria Hudgins reports, that’s not an easy proposition for attorneys whose clients expect them to be reachable and responsive at all times. Still, Patrick Krill, founder of lawyer well-being consultancy Krill Strategies, believes legal professionals laying off their electronics for a bit is a worthy and necessary goal, albeit a tricky one to achieve. “In terms of being able to digital detox, you’re confronted with this choice: Will I create a healthy boundary with my devices or am I going to be made constantly available to be seen as responsive? There’s a clear tension there in the context of a profession where we are expecting or rewarding people based on their availability,” Krill noted. So what can be done? Krill advises taking an incremental approach. “Try to reduce your usage, your scrolling, device checking by a small percentage and [go] from there,” he suggests.
TRAVEL
The Press

Cerity Partners, one of the nation’s premier independent wealth management firms, merges with San Francisco-based Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC (B|O|S)

Merger of Cerity Partners and Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, one of the nation's premier independent wealth management firms, today announced it has merged with San Francisco-based Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, LLC (B|O|S). In so doing, Cerity Partners adds new capabilities and West Coast depth to its full-service national firm and advises on more than $40 billion in client assets. B|O|S was advised by Berkshire Global Advisors whose team was led by Bomy Hagopian, Partner and Co-Head of Berkshire's Wealth Management Practice, and Jonathan Stern, Partner. The combined firm will operate under the Cerity Partners name.
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Noblis Announces CFO Retirement, Succession Plan

Noblis Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer Mark Simione plans to retire July 8, 2022. “As one of the first executives to help establish Noblis in 1996, my tenure with the company has been an incredible journey,” he said. “I’m honored to have helped build and lead in such a phenomenal organization and team.”
BUSINESS
Law.com

Virtual Law: NJ Firm Launches Metaverse Office for Client Services

Metaverses aren’t just for tech companies—law firms are now also plotting a digital home in the expansive virtual environment. On Wednesday, Cherry Hill, New Jersey-headquartered personal injury firm Grungo Colarulo announced it’s launching a metaverse office. Grungo Colarulo’s metaverse office is located in Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform, which...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Law.com

Connecticut Movers: Six New Associates at Carmody Highlight Firm's Continued Growth

Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey has welcomed six new associates to the firm, demonstrating the firm’s continued growth in offices and practices across Connecticut and boosting the firm’s roster of attorneys to 76. Four associates—Gideon Asemnor, Jasmine Cooper-Little, Anthony El-Hashem and Tony Woolard—have joined in the firm’s New Haven office,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

2,300-Store Convenience Chain Hires Office Depot Exec as CLO

Katrina Lindsey will report to CEO Darren Rebelez. She joins the retailer from Varis, a B2B digital commerce company. Casey's says it is the nation's third-biggest convenience retailer. Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores Inc. has tapped Office Depot executive Katrina Lindsey to serve as the chief legal officer of the 2,300-store...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy