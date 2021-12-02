ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immensitas Private Limited raises $2.3M in Pre-series A1 round

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston [US], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Immensitas Private Limited has raised $2.3M in a Pre-Series A1 round co-led by growx ventures, Artha Venture Fund (AVF), and DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Atrium Angels, the ISB alumni sponsored micro VC fund....

