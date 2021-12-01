ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New “Omicron” variant detected in South Africa raises concerns

azpbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “newest” word in the world of COVID is “Omicron.” And as we mentioned, it’s a new variant of the coronavirus that was originally identified last week in South Africa, but is now reported to be in a number of other countries. For more on this latest COVID concern, we spoke...

azpbs.org

The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
CBS Philly

Delta Variant Currently ‘Causing Much More Harm’ As Omicron Arrives In Philadelphia Area, Penn Medicine Doctor Warns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging again nationwide, mostly from the delta variant, but officials are closely watching omicron, which is here and likely to spread fast. The U.S. on Monday imposed testing requirements for international travelers, all in an effort to slow the rise in COVID cases. Health officials are busy tracking COVID-19 to determine which variants are spreading and where, but most agree, it won’t be long before the newest variant omicron infects many more people. They’re still unsure how much risk it poses. The omicron variant is now confirmed in at least 17 states, including the first local...
KTLA

Scientists await data to determine if omicron will outcompete delta variant

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it? Some scientists, poring over data from South Africa and the United […]
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed the first in-state case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. Health officials say the individual recently traveled from South Africa, developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The individual is isolating at home and contract […] The post Health officials confirm first in-state Omicron case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Arizona Mirror

A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA […] The post A microbiologist explains how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines to protect against omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
