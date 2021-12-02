ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appetite for gentrification: When foodscapes make neighborhoods unaffordable for longtime residents

By Lee Matz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that everybody welcomes the arrival of new restaurants, cafés, food trucks and farmers markets. What could be the downside of fresh veggies, homemade empanadas and a pop-up restaurant specializing in banh mis?. But when they appear in unexpected places – think inner-city areas populated by immigrants –...

