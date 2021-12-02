ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan Outlines Omicron Variant Preparedness

By Greg Barton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined preparation plans for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in...

CBS Baltimore

‘It’s Probably Everywhere’ Concern Grows About Omicron Covid Variant In Maryland As Positivity Rate Jumps Above 5%; Hogan To Speak Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just 24 hours, 42 more people have been hospitalized in Maryland with Covid-19, and Maryland’s positivity rate has once again risen above 5 percent. Governor Hogan is planning a #COVID19 update tomorrow at 2pm @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 30, 2021 The state is experiencing a troubling rise in key coronavirus metrics even before any cases of the new omicron variant have been detected here. Doctors say it may only be a matter of time before the strain is confirmed in Maryland. “With the way that we test, we are about two weeks behind when we find out a...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan: Concern But No Need For Lockdowns In Maryland Over Dangerous Omicron Covid Variant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told WJZ while he is concerned about the Omicron covid variant, he does not see more restrictions in the future. “I don’t see any kind of shutdowns or lockdowns. …We’re going to be encouraging people to go back to the things that kept us safe in the first place, which probably means some social distancing, masking, but most importantly, getting vaccinated,” the governor said Monday.  He met earlier with Maryland’s Covid-19 response team. The governor advised people to get their boosters. “Obviously, you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan outlines crime plan after Baltimore City reaches 300 killings

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on state lawmakers to pass emergency legislation dealing with crime as Baltimore has seen the number of homicides pass 300 for the seventh year in a row. In a news conference in the Maryland State House Tuesday, Hogan told reporters, “The people of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Hogan Promotes Testing And Boosters As Best Defense Against Omicron Variant

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan detailed Maryland Preparedness efforts on Wednesday, stating that he is confident Maryland will detect and deter the Omnicron variant through testing and booster shots. Hogan confirmed that he doesn’t see any need for shutdowns or lockdowns, but urges that Marylanders take their health...
HEALTH
klpw.com

Missouri Monitoring Omicron Variant

Missouri health officials are monitoring the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. No cases of the new variant have been identified in Missouri or the U.S. Officials say the state has the resources to identify the Omicron variant if it emerges in the state. Missourians are still encouraged to get the COVID vaccine.
MISSOURI STATE
TODAY.com

Omicron variant found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC issued a statement that the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. “The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOLF

Biden outlines plan to fight omicron as 5 states report cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — Just one day after California reported the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, four other states have also detected instances of the mutated virus. On Thursday, Minnesota, Colorado, New York and Hawaii reported that several individuals have tested positive for omicron. A vaccinated Minnesota man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Albert Lea Tribune

Omicron variant surfaces in Minnesota

State health authorities are expected to brief reporters on the situation at 11 a.m. State public health leaders on Thursday confirmed the new omicron COVID-19 variant, identified Wednesday in California, is now in Minnesota. The variant was discovered in a Hennepin County resident who’d traveled recently to New York City,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland Gov. Hogan says state readying for omicron coronavirus variant

As the latest troubling coronavirus variant, known as omicron, was detected in the United States for the first time Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said health officials are taking steps to prepare for its likely arrival in Maryland. The state is expanding its efforts to sequence samples from positive coronavirus cases to detect for omicron and other variants by buying more reagents for the state ...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan concerned about omicron variant; Katie O’Malley for AG; AFSCME endorses Lierman

HOGAN: NEW VARIANT A CONCERN, BUT DON’T PANIC: Gov. Larry Hogan assured Marylanders Wednesday that while the new COVID-19 omicron variant is cause for concern, there is no reason to panic. The South African strain of the virus is rapidly spreading across the globe and on Wednesday morning the first U.S. case was identified in a California resident who had recently traveled to South Africa. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
