Hogan Outlines Omicron Variant Preparedness

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told WJZ while he is concerned about the Omicron covid variant, he does not see more restrictions in the future. “I don’t see any kind of shutdowns or lockdowns. …We’re going to be encouraging people to go back to the things that kept us safe in the first place, which probably means some social distancing, masking, but most importantly, getting vaccinated,” the governor said Monday. He met earlier with Maryland’s Covid-19 response team. The governor advised people to get their boosters. “Obviously, you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO