Netflix has followed through on its commitment to address systemic racism by shifting 2 percent of its cash holdings, or $100 million, to financial institutions that support Black communities in the U.S., the company said on Wednesday. The video streaming giant said the Netflix cash was fully allocated to six financial institutions: Hope Credit Union, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), The Change Company, Enterprise Community Impact Note, OneUnited Bank and Calvert Impact Capital’s Community Investment Note. The goal was ensuring more home and small-business loans are distributed in Black communities, especially those impacted by the pandemic. “Because we pegged our commitment to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO