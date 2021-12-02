ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Multiple snow chances in the day ahead

By Justin Steinbrinck, FOX 11 Meteorologist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- Thursday looks partly cloudy and blustery with a temperature near 44 this afternoon. Northwest winds...

Comments / 0

foxbaltimore.com

The Scoop on This Week's Snow Chance in Maryland

WBFF (BALTIMORE) — We're tracking two weather-makers in Maryland this week. One brings us a chance of rain and the second comes with the potential for snow. This week begins wet, windy, and warm on Monday. Expect scattered showers and temperatures in the very warm mid 60s. Showers will taper late Monday.
MARYLAND STATE
KAAL-TV

Light Snow & Rain Possible Sunday

There is a possibility of light snow for Sunday morning and evening. Don't expect more than 1/2" in any given area, and travel impacts will be mostly (if not all the way) muted. This snow becomes more rain around the afternoon as we warm up. Temperatures warming up into the 40s for one more day will prevent ice from being much of a factor. A lot of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will likely not feel the impacts or see a lot of snow or rain. The majority of the activity will occur well off to our north. There is one more snow chance very late Sunday night, but most of it will stay northeast as the system wraps around. More activity is expected to occur through the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
kyweathercenter.com

Strong Storms and Gusty Winds Before Snow Chances

Good Sunday, everyone. Our super active pattern kicks off later today with gusty winds and the potential for strong storms to develop and sweep across the region. This is the first in a series of systems set to impact the weather around here over the next week and some can bring winter weather to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox11online.com

Snowy Sunday to finish weekend; windy, colder days to follow

Today will feature snow and wind. The highest snow totals by the end of Sunday will be noted over far northern Wisconsin, where 6"+ totals will be possible. Areas further south, including Green Bay and the Fox Cities will likely end up in the 3" - 5" range by the end of the day.
GREEN BAY, WI
local21news.com

Seasonable Sunday, chance for snow on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sun and clouds are expected today with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds begin to increase once more tonight with the wind picking up. Overnight lows will be milder around 40 degrees. VERY MILD MONDAY. Monday will be very mild once again with many areas approaching 60...
HARRISBURG, PA
Washington Post

Wednesday brings season’s first chance of light snow to D.C. region

On Monday, temperatures in Washington are set to soar well into the 60s. But two days later, the region could see its first snowfall of the season (not counting the flurries last week). A strong cold front will pass through the area late Monday, knocking temperatures back about 25 degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
WJLA

DC Weather: Big swings, first chance for snow in the forecast this week

WASHINGTON (7News) — Dramatic temperature swings along with a chance for snowflakes will make for an exciting weather week across the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty winds will push Monday afternoon highs well into the 60s, with some neighborhoods pushing the 70-degree mark. A robust cold front will move from west to east...
WASHINGTON, DC
KAAL-TV

Tuesday Snow: ALERT DAY

Tuesday is the big event for snow that we are watching for. We have issued an ALERT DAY, in fact. While this event will not be the biggest snow event we have all year, we have been well below average in snow so far in 2021-2022. Furthermore, air temperatures will mostly fall well short of the freezing mark. Therefore, ice is expected to be more widespread on Tuesday as well as throughout the rest of the week, meaning travel impacts (at least driving) will be affected. This is for Tuesday night we are watching for snow, and timing of it is expected to effect the commute home from work Tuesday night. Accumulations are expected to be around 1" to 1.5".
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Followed By Colder Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain coverage increases as we approach midday. Some AM slippery areas are possible to the far NW of the city. Rain ends, cold front moves through and clouds break. A few flurries are possible Monday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high in the middle 30s. December 5 Normal- 40 Saturday- 44 Today- 45 Sunrise- 7:04am Today: rain develops, with a breezy high of 45 Tonight: partly cloudy, 30 Monday: a morning flurry, then mostly sunny and colder, 34
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Tracking cooler temperatures and chances of snow

Tonight: Winds switch from the southwest back out of the northwest behind an approaching cold front tonight dropping temperatures down to the lower '30s. Tomorrow: Winds continue out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with highs tracking well below average into the upper '30s. Skies remain mostly clear thanks to a dry high-pressure system.
ENVIRONMENT

