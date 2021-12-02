Multiple snow chances in the day ahead

Tuesday is the big event for snow that we are watching for. We have issued an ALERT DAY, in fact. While this event will not be the biggest snow event we have all year, we have been well below average in snow so far in 2021-2022. Furthermore, air temperatures will mostly fall well short of the freezing mark. Therefore, ice is expected to be more widespread on Tuesday as well as throughout the rest of the week, meaning travel impacts (at least driving) will be affected. This is for Tuesday night we are watching for snow, and timing of it is expected to effect the commute home from work Tuesday night. Accumulations are expected to be around 1" to 1.5".
