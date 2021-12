As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, it also provides a lot of fodder for potential arguments. You might fight with your parents over which sides to serve with the turkey. You might fight with your siblings over who gets the last piece of apple pie. And that’s before we even get into potential tension with romantic partners. If you're seeing your SO for the first time since you both left for college, bringing a new boyfriend or girlfriend home for the holidays, or just reevaluating your relationship ahead of cuffing season, you might have a turning point ahead. Your relationship could move to the next level, or maybe, the trials and tests of Thanksgiving will lead to a split.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 16 DAYS AGO