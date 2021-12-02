St. Joseph parish will present Christmas concert

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle mourned the loss of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.), who died early Sunday at the age of 98. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement on Sunday that Dole had died that morning in his sleep. The former senator revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and would be undergoing treatment.
(CNN) — A 65-year-old man has publicly identified himself as the person law enforcement says helped the fugitive parents of the alleged Michigan school shooter into the building where they were later arrested. James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the...
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
An independent investigation has been launched into the events leading up to the school shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others injured. The Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne made the announcement on Saturday and said that after the Oakland County Prosecutor's press conference, many parents had questions about the school's "version of events" that led up to the shooting.
(CNN) — Two hippos at a zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, have tested positive for Covid-19, in what is believed to be the first such infection reported in the species. The hippos, named Imani and Hermien, have shown no symptoms "other than runny noses," according to a news release from the zoo.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati has broken college football’s glass ceiling. The Bearcats will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a historic field of four was set Sunday. The winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Former Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue is expected to soon launch a bid for governor of Georgia, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting up a high-stakes primary challenge against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Perdue's decision comes just days after Stacey Abrams launched her campaign for governor...
