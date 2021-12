The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network dives into the crazy college football coaching world. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) key in on the recent moves of the college football coaching world. What does Gary Patterson do with the Texas Longhorns defense? Are the Miami Hurricanes the biggest joke in college football right now? Will Manny Diaz be with Miami in 48 hours? Will Mario Cristobal remain in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks? Could Joe Moorhead leave Akron before ever taking the job? Did Jacksonville State make a great hire with Rich Rodriguez? Where does Virginia turn now that Bronco Mendenhall is out? Who will Oklahoma and Duke hire at head football coach? We talk it all and more on this episode of The College Football Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO