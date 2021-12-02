Acid Tongue Drop New Album ‘Arboretum’

For many musicians, like story-telling superstar Adele, the order of songs on an album is a matter of the keenest concern, affecting how a narrative is presented, how listeners react and ultimately how many albums are sold. That is a big reason why customers of Spotify saw "play" as the album default option Sunday on the world's largest audio streaming service, so songs will be heard in the order they appear on an album -- though users can still elect the "shuffle" option. Adele, whose much anticipated new album "30" shot to the top of the charts within hours of its release Friday, is among the artists who have campaigned for the "play" choice, and in announcing its change Spotify specifically mentioned her. "As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums," a spokesman for the Swedish company said.

