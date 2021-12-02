ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acid Tongue Drop New Album ‘Arboretum’

By Rebecca Haslam
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle psych-punk outfit Acid Tongue officially release their brand new LP titled Arboretum tomorrow, but PopWrapped are delighted to premiere it today. With explosive and groovy romps such as “The Worlds Gonna Fuck You,” “Rock ‘N’ Roll Revelations,” and “Take Me To Your Leader” (ft. Death Valley Girls) contrasted by mellowed-down...

24hip-hop.com

Pittsburgh Zo Drops Off New Album

Following his fiery single, the “Real Estate” rhymer Pittsburgh Zo dropped off his second album titled, Across the Tracks. The title alludes to the two Hoods in Atlanta’s Zone3: Pittsburgh and Mechanicsville. Laced with 14-tracks, the new project features guest appearances by Yung Jackk, Benniehunta, and Pittsburgh Pickle. Backed with...
MUSIC
jammin1057.com

Brent Faiyaz Drops Single ‘Mercedes’, Fans Say They Want The Album

Brent Faiyaz has dropped some new music but it is not quite what fans were hoping for. The R&B crooner has released his new single “Mercedes,” a couple of months after the release of his Drake-assisted single “Wasting Time.”. For a while, there were were rumors that the Maryland native...
MUSIC
metalinjection

BROKEN HOPE Working On A New Album

According to guitarist Jeremy Wagner, Broken Hope is working on the follow-up to their 2017 album Mutilated And Assimilated. Wagner revealed the news while also discussing the band's landmark 1991 album Swamped In Gore turning 30 this year. "This past weekend, Broken Hope celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release...
ROCK MUSIC
AFP

Spotify bows to Adele, drops 'shuffle' as album song-playing default

For many musicians, like story-telling superstar Adele, the order of songs on an album is a matter of the keenest concern, affecting how a narrative is presented, how listeners react and ultimately how many albums are sold. That is a big reason why customers of Spotify saw "play" as the album default option Sunday on the world's largest audio streaming service, so songs will be heard in the order they appear on an album -- though users can still elect the "shuffle" option. Adele, whose much anticipated new album "30" shot to the top of the charts within hours of its release Friday, is among the artists who have campaigned for the "play" choice, and in announcing its change Spotify specifically mentioned her. "As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums," a spokesman for the Swedish company said.
MUSIC
Washington Entertainment
loudersound.com

The Flower Kings announce new album

The Flower Kings have announced that they will release their latest album, By Royal Decree, through InsideOut Music on March 4. The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player Michael Stolt (while the picture above shows longstanding bass player Jonas Reingold with the band, this is all the band's label furnished the magazine for this new press release!). He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.
ROCK MUSIC
wmmr.com

Three Days Grace Drop New Track, Announce New Album

Three Days Grace has released a new single and have announced a new album, their first since 2018’s Outsider. “So Called Life” is the first single from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album EXPLOSIONS, which vocalist Matt Walst said in a brief statement on the track, “In these crazy & divided times, everyone needs something to take the edge off.”
MUSIC
Vice

Is Harry Styles about to drop a new album?

His stans have found some clues. Last night, Harry Styles played the final night of the American leg of his Love on Tour show in Long Island, which travelled the country in support of his second album Fine Line. It’s been a long-time coming (merci Ms Corona) — a whole two years since the record dropped — but the wait was worth it, and on stage, it’s the best we’ve seen him. So what’s next? A European leg? Asia? Well, from Harry’s side it’s crickets, which has led fans to believe he’s mustering up something bigger in between: a third album.
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Jason Aldean Drops ‘Whiskey Me Away,’ Shares New Album Track List

Country superstar Jason Aldean has unveiled a brand new track and the full rundown of his next studio set, as the second half of his double-album project draws near. Marking his 10th LP overall, the full Macon, Georgia will arrive on April 22, and it will include the 100-proof romance of “Whiskey Me Away.”
MUSIC
#Alcohol#Giants
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION

