We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Bloomberg reported tonight that Apple has informed its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 series has been declining. Citing people familiar with the matter, the news organization said that part of the problem is that consumers no longer feel like waiting for long delivery times to shrink (more on that below). The global chip shortage and supply chain issues have impacted Apple and the company has reportedly cut iPad production in half to use chips and other components to build its higher-margin phones instead of tablets.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO