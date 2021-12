Staring at the two deer mounts on our living room wall, and the fact that Kansas deer rifles season opens this week, brought back memories of the hunts when we harvested those two deer and also memories of the process of getting them mounted. Both deer came from ground farmed by my wife’s family in southwestern KS. The very nice nine-point whitetail was my wife’s first buck, and the dandy ten-point mule deer was my first big buck, so we decided to spend the money to have them both mounted. Immediately after we got home that year, I took both the heads to a taxidermist, thinking that was the end of our responsibility. Not so, and let me see if I can explain the process.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO