Kansas State

Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home...

Hays Post

KBI: Man injured after knife fight, officer-involved shooting

HARPER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening at an apartment complex in Harper, Kansas. Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, a citizen called police to report a man who was observed damaging property at the apartment complex at 1123 Jefferson...
HARPER COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
Police: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Kansas home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
KANSAS STATE
Police: Man dies after he is shoved in Kan. bar parking lot argument

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal incident and have identified 50-year-old Stephen Long of Seguin, Texas as the victim. Just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Blu nightclub in the 8700 block of W. Maple in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Police located Long in the parking lot, unresponsive with a head injury.
KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

The Hays Police Department responded to 1 animal call and conducted 12 traffic stops Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, according to the HPD Activity Log. Battery – Domestic—400 block E 11th St, Hays; 10:45 AM; 11:02 AM. Found/Lost Property—Hays; 1:15 PM. False Report—4300 block Vine St, Hays; 1:17 PM. Unwanted Person—4200...
HAYS, KS
Sentencing scheduled for convicted Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A white Kansas City police detective who was convicted of shooting and killing a Black man will be sentenced on March 4, a judge ruled Thursday. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted last month of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
MICHIGAN STATE
HPD arrest log, Nov. 29 to Dec. 1

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Patrick Jameson Newman, 43, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1000 block of East 17th on suspicion of aggravated battery. Lance Allen Schmeidler, 41, was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 100...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sheriff: Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes a train

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man was hospitalized after his car struck a train on Old Highway 40 in far eastern Saline County Thursday. Just after 5:30a.m. Ray Snider, 67, of Abilene, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the car struck a train that was stopped on the track approximately 300 feet east of N. Amos Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KANSAS STATE
Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city's upscale Country Club Plaza. Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Fugitive parents of alleged Michigan school shooter captured

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in...
MICHIGAN STATE
