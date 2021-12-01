ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Pete’s Patriotic Request: Word Chain Puzzle

countynewsonline.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse the numbered clues to find the 4-letter answers to this word chain puzzle. The last letter of each is the first letter of the next word. Work up and down. The puzzle is started...

www.countynewsonline.org

Comments / 0

Related
countynewsonline.org

Puzzle Pete’s Add-On Anagrams #20

Pete has created four puzzles with three letters starting each of them. Use the three given letters plus an additional letter to answer the first clue. Use all of those letters plus an additional one for the next clue, etc. Put each letter you add on the dash in the add-on letter column. Arrange the three letters in the add-on letter column to answer the final clue. Each dash stands for a letter. Pete’s hint: if you are stuck, try working backward from the final clue.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriotic#Poetry#Word Chain#Earp#Iroc#Cola#Bear#Vane
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
Sun-Journal

In a word: It’s official: when two words finally beat as one

“Oh, such are the dreams of the everyday housewife . . .” — Words and music by Chris Gantry, 1968. Recently I was watching a local newscast promoting an upcoming report about the problems of finding housing for a group of arriving immigrants. At the bottom of the screen was the caption, “No Where to Go.”
LEWISTON, ME
Mental_Floss

For Pete’s Sake—Who Is Pete?

When it comes to devising ways to convey outrage or frustration without offending any delicate and/or pious ears, human creativity knows no bounds. There’s 30 Rock’s “Blurgh,” Castle’s “Shut the front door,” and other fictional TV curses. There are also countless historical curses that we should definitely bring back, from “Bejabbers!” to “By St. Boogar and all the saints at the backside door of purgatory!”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
realitytea.com

Jennifer Lawrence Says Jen Shah “Has Strongest Case Of Personality Disorder” And A “Total Lack Of Accountability And Shame”

Jen Shah’s life is crumbling before us. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has managed to eclipse the ultimate housewives scandal of the year – Erika Jayne’s fall from grace. Despite lesser media coverage (for now), Jen’s situation is much more dire. On this season of RHOSLC, we saw her being chased down by the feds before she had the chance to go on a cast trip. She was subsequently arrested and charged with money laundering and fraud, an allegation that she strongly denies. Jen continued filming the season and we get to watch her castmates and friends take sides while they grapple with the severity of it all. And Jen still has allies.
CELEBRITIES
wnctimes.com

What's The Word? Words of Christmas Time Past

Well, since it's Christmas Time, thought it would be fun to look at words from Christmas that are no longer used, or like today's word, Sugar Plum ... used in songs, but we don't know their meaning. Twas the Night Before Christmas,. The children were nestled all snug in their...
RELIGION
Nintendo Life

Aspire: Ina's Tale Brings Stylish Puzzle Platforming To Switch Soon

Though December can sometimes be a quiet month in terms of major retail releases, it's likely to serve up a number of tempting smaller titles. One that may deserve a spot on the wishlist is Aspire: Ina's Tale, which arrives on 17th December priced at 12.99 USD / 12.99 EUR / 10.29 GBP.
VIDEO GAMES
countynewsonline.org

Along Life’s Way… Why Do We Work?

I asked a young woman in her early twenties the question “Why do you work?” She quickly replied, “Because I can’t afford not to!” It was an honest reply. Most work, especially in the early years of the human race, was done so that mankind could continue to exist. The primary work then was hunting, gathering, planting and finding or building shelter.
JOBS
countynewsonline.org

The Best 5 Inspirational Short Stories About Life

When life has got you in a slump, turn to these motivational short stories. Not only is reading them like getting an internet hug for the soul, but they just may spark an idea or a change in you for the better. Read on and get ready to smile. 1....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: It's (not) rhyme thyme

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some five-letter words. Change the first letter to make a new word that doesn't rhyme with the original. Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Take the 9 letters of EARTH SIGN. Repeating them as often as necessary, you can spell the four-word title of a classic movie in 15 letters. You can also use them to spell the four-word title of a classic song in 19 letters. What two titles are these?
TV & VIDEOS
lapl.org

A Puzzling History of Jigsaw Puzzles

I have been an avid puzzler all my life, but because of Covid, I have rekindled my love of doing puzzles. 1000 pieces are my jam, and I can usually finish one in the course of 2 to 3 evenings or a marathon weekend. You can find me on any given evening listening to an audiobook (downloaded from Overdrive or hoopla) and saying just one more piece...ooh one more...okay, last one...and then it's 3 a.m., and I'm yelling jigsaw! Seemingly lots of people did the same, as puzzle sales have reached levels that haven't been seen since the Great Depression. As one company owner put it, "The puzzle people are still puzzle people, only now they have more time to do puzzles. And people who had not done puzzles since they were kids...were digging puzzles out of their grandma's attic to have something to do and were liking it."
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy