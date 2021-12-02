ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Omicron has something to say about normalcy

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news about the Omicron variant ironically broke last Friday, the day after normalcy returned for many American families. If you didn’t have indigestion from overindulging on your turkey dinner and desserts, there was, for some, the stock market drop to seal the deal. But whether the discomfort of...

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Content creator

Omicron variant spreads across several US states

Ten new cases have been reported. The Omicron variant first detected in South Africa- which scientists had warned was highly transmissible- has spread to several U.S. states. So far, there have been ten reported cases nationwide. The state of New York has recently confirmed five cases.
click orlando

Florida leaders react to omicron variant, here’s what they say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Medical experts say the omicron variant originated in South Africa and it has since reached at least 14 countries, including Canada. In response, the United States, along with several other countries are restricting travel to South Africa. President Joe Biden said there is cause to be concerned but to not panic.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Houston Chronicle

What Houston's Dr. Peter Hotez has to say about the new omicron COVID variant

As global governments, scientists and health experts track the new omicron variant of COVID-19, Dr. Peter Hotez is encouraging people not to "push the panic button," before we know more about it. Hotez, who serves as co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital, said transmissibility is...
HOUSTON, TX
thelcn.com

RRH specialist says there is much to learn about omicron

The new COVID-19 omicron variant is likely in the United States, an area infectious disease specialist said, but it’s too early to tell what the situation is locally. Rochester Regional Health’s Dr. Emil Lesho, did say, though, that omicron appears to be spreading rapidly. “What we can also expect is...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

Omicron COVID Variant Detected In Massachusetts Woman

BOSTON (CBS) — The Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in a Massachusetts woman, the Department of Public Health announced Saturday. The woman, who is in her 20s, is a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. The woman was fully vaccinated and did not require hospitalization. The arrival of Omicron – called a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization – comes as Massachusetts experiences its highest number of coronavirus cases since January. The first U.S. case of Omicron was detected in California on Wednesday, and multiple states have reported cases of the variant since then. President Joe Biden...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Omicron Variant Has Likely Been Here, Says Fort Worth Epidemiologist

UNT Health Science Center's Dr. Shane Fernando expects the omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 to have already circulated in some areas. "It was most likely already in the U.S. for some time," said Fernando, a clinical epidemiologist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the UNT Health Science Center. With rising numbers...
FORT WORTH, TX
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#American#South African#Greek#Omnicron#Republicans#Democrat
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy