Turkish Lira Plunges And Inflation Surges: Is The U.S. Becoming Like Turkey?

By Steve Forbes
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago

While the U.S. and Turkey are drastically different in economic size and in the desirability of their currencies, this segment of What’s...

www.forbes.com

Forbes

Powell Changes His Tune And Markets Don’t Like His 80s Music

Federal Reserve Chair Powell changed his language about inflation to “more persistent” from “transitory” when speaking with lawmakers last week. He noted that the currently elevated inflation rate is likely to “linger well into next year.” There are a few themes at play with this pivot from the Fed. First, November consumer inflation (CPI) is likely to reach its highest level since the 7.1% year-over-year rise in 1982 if the consensus estimates of a 6.7% rate prove correct this week. Second, Powell is in the process of re-confirmation, and this allows him to show some action on inflation before the confirmation hearing.
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
The Independent

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
mymixfm.com

Turkish lira rebounds after hitting record lows

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira continued its recovery on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan’s defence of interest rate cuts. The lira traded at 11.85 at 0400 GMT, firming some 1.9% from a close of 12.0820 on Wednesday. It hit its...
etftrends.com

Turkish Lira Crash Serves as Reminder for Active Management

Turkey’s local currency plunged, which serves as a reminder to potential emerging markets (EM) investors that an active management strategy can be a great benefit. Like the rest of the world, Turkey is grappling with rising inflation, but what triggered the sell-off in the lira was the monetary policy response. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been doggedly slashing interest rates when they should be heading higher.
The Independent

Apple stops selling iPhones and other products in Turkey as lira plunges

People in Turkey have seen error messages as they attempt to buy iPhones and other products from Apple, as the country’s currency plunged.Users were able to browse the Apple Store website but found they were unable to check out.The problems come amid a historic 15% plunge in the lira the day before caused havoc for prices.The currency slipped back towards its record low on Wednesday, driven by worries over broader fallout for the economy after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts despite widespread criticism and calls for a reversal.The lira has lost 43% of its value this year...
bulletin-news.com

Turkish Lira Nose-Dives 15% in Value

On Tuesday, the Turkish lira plummeted 15% as President Tayyip Erdogan defended a divisive plan to lower interest rates to support the economy. The currency fell to a new low of just over 13 lira to the dollar before rebounding marginally, marking the 11th consecutive day of declines. Since September,...
The Independent

Turkish lira collapse: what does it mean for travellers?

The Turkish currency is continuing to slide – losing value in early trading on Wednesday as financial markets reacted to the government’s interest rate moves.In the past three years the Turkish lira has lost 70 per cent of its value against sterling, dropping from around five to the pound to 17.Turkey was taken off the UK’s “red list” in October, spurring a surge in visitors. But what are the implications of the devaluation for British travellers?What’s the situation for travellers in Turkey right now?The financial markets are unimpressed by the eccentric behaviour of President Erdogan, who has declared an “economic...
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Turkish Lira’s Fall Continues

The Turkish lira fell by more than 10% yesterday, with USD/TRY reaching as high as 13.50 after Erdogan made a speech painting Turkey’s currency crisis as a war for national independence against sinister speculative forces. Most Forex brokers offering USD/TRY suspended trading in the pair for some hours, and although now mostly back online, spreads have been widened as high as approximately 3% of the value of the position. We are quite likely to see some further advance in USD/TRY over the coming days, but be aware that trading this currency pair seems prohibitively expensive. It is falling with very strong momentum, currently averaging about 3% per day against the US dollar.
kfgo.com

U.S. consumer spending surges in October; inflation heats up again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, showing no signs yet of holding back because of high inflation, and boosting the economic outlook early in the fourth quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday...
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish ETF climbs 6% as lira bounces up 5% after dramatic plunge

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) gains 5.7% in premarket trading as the Turkish lira strengthens 4.9% against the U.S. dollar, snapping the currency's worst losing streak in 20 years. The lira plunged after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended the Turkish central bank's decision to reduce interest rate as inflation...
MarketWatch

Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan reportedly framed Turkey's weak currency as competitive, saying it would usher in jobs and growth. "We see the games being played on the exchange rate and interest rates. We came out of every struggle we entered honorably by taking a strong stance. With the help of Allah and the support of our nation, we will emerge from this economic war of independence with victory," he said. The lira has tumbled 63% so far this year, as Erdogan has pressured the central bank to keep cutting rates and the country's inflation rate officially hovers around 20%, though independent economists see it as more than double that. Turkey's central bank last week cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%, bringing cuts since September to a total of 400 basis points.
WDBO

Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan defends rate cuts

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — The Turkish currency weakened by some 10% against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted there would be no turning back from his unconventional policy of cutting interest rates despite high inflation. The lira plunged to a record low of...
Reuters

Turkish lira crashes 8% after Erdogan stokes firesale

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira nose-dived 8% on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. The lira crashed to as low as 12.49 against the dollar after hitting...
Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

