The Flyers will look to break their five-game losing streak tonight at the Rock(The Prudential Center) as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Both teams have 20 points so this will be a big two points for either teams to try to start catching up to the Blue Jackets and Penguins in the standings. This will be the 20th game for the Flyers tonight and a big test against a Metropolitan opponent. These games tend to get chippy and play out way differently than that of a non-division game.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO