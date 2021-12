The Biden administration recently announced arrangements for Taiwan’s participation in the Summit for Democracy, which will be held virtually December 9-10. This was not an easy call. The issue was not whether Taiwan has a genuine democracy; it does. The island’s leaders and much of its public wanted very much to participate and share Taiwan’s experiences as a thriving democracy. The problem was the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which has long sought to exclude Taiwan from the international system and multilateral events like the summit. The Biden administration appears to have threaded the needle just right, affording Taiwan the dignity it deserves in the process.

