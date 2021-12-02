ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Screen unveils Arab Stars of Tomorrow 2021

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our fifth edition of Arab Stars of Tomorrow, Screen International puts the spotlight on six emerging Middle Eastern and North African talents in the fields of acting and directing. This year’s selection features Egyptian actress Bassant Ahmed, Kuwaiti filmmaker Maysaa Almumin, Emirati actor Khalifa Al-Jassem, Tunisian actress Zbeida...

www.screendaily.com

Related
Screendaily

Iconic Australian actor David Gulpilil dies

David Gulpilil, one of Australia’s most recognisable actors both locally and abroad, has died at the age of 68. In a statement issued today, the premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall, described him as an “iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen”.
WORLD
Variety

Netflix Celebrates Five Years of Brazilian Production, Unveils Upcoming Slate in More Brazil on Screen Presentation

From the company’s offices in Sao Paulo, Netflix hosted More Brazil on Screen on Tuesday morning, a digital celebration of the company’s 10 years in the country and five years since its first Brazilian original production, “3%,” as well as a platform to reinforce its commitment to the local entertainment industry and preview some of its most exciting upcoming productions. New Netflix originals in Brazil will take in what looks like one its biggest bets to date, sci-fi action movie “Biônicos,” created by Brazil’s Afonso Poyart, director of Anthony Hopkins thriller “Solace,” the U.S. streaming giant announced on Tuesday during the...
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

Open Reel boards Liliana Torres’ ‘What Went Wrong’ (exclusive)

Leading Italian sales outfit The Open Reel has boarded international sales rights to Liliana Torres’ romantic drama What Went Wrong. The Spanish feature recently screened in competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, following its premiere at the Seville European Film Festival earlier this month. It marks the second film...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Io Sto Bene’: Review

Luxembourg’s official entry for the International Feature Oscar is an understated melodrama that blends past and present. Dir/scr: Donato Rotunno. Luxembourg/Belgium/Germany/Italy. 2020. 99 mins. Io Sto Bene turns a stroll down memory lane into an enjoyable, understated melodrama. Writer-director Donato Rotunno blends past and present to chart the life of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Cannes#Screen International#Middle Eastern#North African#Egyptian#Kuwaiti#Tunisian#Saudi#Sudanese#Lebanese#Syrian#Aacta
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Algeria Oscar submission ‘Heliopolis’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Algeria entry Heliopolis on December 8. Directed by Djaâfar Gacem, the feature has been selected for a second time to represent Algeria, after it was submitted but then withdrawn by the Algerian Oscar committee last year, owing to the Covid pandemic preventing it from screening.
WORLD
Screendaily

‘The Falls’, ‘Revolution Of Our Times’ take top prizes at Golden Horse Awards

Chung Mong-hong’s The Falls won best narrative feature and three other prizes at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards on Saturday night (November 27), while Kiwi Chow’s Revolution Of Our Times took best documentary feature. Selected as Taiwan’s submission for best international feature at the Oscars, The Falls also won awards for...
MOVIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Netherlands Oscar submission ‘No Not Hesitate’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Netherlands entry Do Not Hesitate on December 7. Tribeca premiere Do Not Hesitate is the second feature from Venezuela-born director Shariff Korver, after his 2014 debut The Intruder, which premiered at Toronto.
WORLD
Screendaily

Filmmakers hail "most vibrant year yet" at Tallinn Black Nights despite ongoing challenges

The disruption of events over the past two years might have been the reset Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) needed for its 25th edition. “Over these past two weird years, we’ve realized that anything is possible if we put in the work,” said POFF festival director Tiina Lokk. ”I would never have imagined that PÖFF would have a web cinema or that we would equip our guests with personal air purifiers around their necks.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

European Film Awards cancels physical ceremony, goes digital

The European Film Awards (EFA) ceremony, to be held on December 11 in Berlin, will now go ahead as a mostly online hybrid event due to escalating Covid-19 cases in Germany. Last week the ceremony was re-formatted as a “distanced live event” with no studio audience and just nominees present.
WORLD
Screendaily

Baltasar Kormakur on how TV is creating opportunities for upcoming film talent

The boom in streaming and TV series is creating fresh career paths for rising filmmaking talent, according to Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur. Speaking during the latest ScreenDaily Talk, the acclaimed writer/director said: “It’s a very different world because TV is more creative than it used to be. It’s more open to different storytelling… and all this is changing greatly for the talent.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

Venice 2020 title ‘Listen’ picked up for UK and Ireland release (exclusive)

UK production and distribution company Bohemia Media has picked up Venice 2020 title Listen for UK and Ireland distribution in cinemas and on Bohemia Media’s new streaming platform, Bohemia Euphoria. The first feature from actress-turned-director Ana Rocha de Sousa, Listen is a UK-Portugal co-production drama that premiered in Venice’s Orizzonti...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Tokyo International Film Festival, TIFFCOM set dates for 2022 editions

Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) and the festival’s affiliated contents market, TIFFCOM, have set the dates for their 2022 editions. TIFF will be held for 10 days from Monday, October 24 to Wednesday, November 2; while TIFFCOM will take place for three days from Monday, October 24 until Wednesday, October 26.
MOVIES
Screendaily

​‘Plaza Catedral’: Review

Abner Benaim’s second feature explores the relationship between a melancholy divorcee and a poor street child. Dir/scr: Abner Benaim. Panama/Mexico/Colombia. 2021. 94 mins. Twice selected as Panama’s Oscar nominee for his documentaries, Abner Benaim earns his third official entry with his second feature Plaza Catedral, a powerful but strangely detached urban drama about the relationship between a bereaved middle-class mother and a Panamanian street child that is, ultimately, a critique of the sad impossibility of that relationship. One of the film’s themes, the violence in the lives of these children, tragically played out in the real-life street killing of its teenage co-protagonist Fernando Xavier de Casta shortly after filming completed — an event that inevitably complicates any viewing of it.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Screen 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme

Screen International is hosting a series of online screenings, focused on - but not limited to - the international feature awards race. This initiative is designed to enable each country to organise an event around their submission. Sign up for the screenings here. For the second year, Screen is partnering...
MOVIES

