Screen unveils Arab Stars of Tomorrow 2021

From the company’s offices in Sao Paulo, Netflix hosted More Brazil on Screen on Tuesday morning, a digital celebration of the company’s 10 years in the country and five years since its first Brazilian original production, “3%,” as well as a platform to reinforce its commitment to the local entertainment industry and preview some of its most exciting upcoming productions. New Netflix originals in Brazil will take in what looks like one its biggest bets to date, sci-fi action movie “Biônicos,” created by Brazil’s Afonso Poyart, director of Anthony Hopkins thriller “Solace,” the U.S. streaming giant announced on Tuesday during the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO