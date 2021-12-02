Screen unveils Arab Stars of Tomorrow 2021

Abner Benaim’s second feature explores the relationship between a melancholy divorcee and a poor street child. Dir/scr: Abner Benaim. Panama/Mexico/Colombia. 2021. 94 mins. Twice selected as Panama’s Oscar nominee for his documentaries, Abner Benaim earns his third official entry with his second feature Plaza Catedral, a powerful but strangely detached urban drama about the relationship between a bereaved middle-class mother and a Panamanian street child that is, ultimately, a critique of the sad impossibility of that relationship. One of the film’s themes, the violence in the lives of these children, tragically played out in the real-life street killing of its teenage co-protagonist Fernando Xavier de Casta shortly after filming completed — an event that inevitably complicates any viewing of it.
