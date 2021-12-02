Liverpool made derby victory 'look very easy' - Kuyt

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies.The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.However, his assertion about playing football could be interpreted as a dig at their city rivals, especially after last year’s encounter which began the unravelling of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence.Virgil Van Dijk’s season was ended by a reckless Jordan Pickford challenge and Thiago Alcantara was sidelined for almost three months after Richarlison was red-carded for a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO