Premier League

Liverpool made derby victory 'look very easy' - Kuyt

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool made their trip to Goodison Park "look very easy" as they brushed aside Everton 4-1, according to former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt. It was the first time that Jurgen Klopp's side had beaten their Merseyside rivals away since...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.FootballMohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby pic.twitter.com/HjMrAMKyQa— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 2, 2021Jordan Henderson sent a message.Merseyside is red. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Dgh3WW7zfd— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 1, 2021The excitement was off the chart for James Milner Four goals at Goodison in the derby…and still have my advent calendar to open when I get home 🍫🤤 Carlsberg don’t do Wednesday nights but… 🙌❤️ #Magicmo #whatagoaljots #YNWA pic.twitter.com/TkrbLtNJsf— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton face Liverpool in the most dreaded derby in years

On Wednesday everning Everton face the old enemy at Goodison Park in a Merseyside derby that might be the most important in years, or even decades. Why do I say this? It’s not because the result itself will be uniquely important. In one way it’s just another game of football and Everton are once more finding new ways to lose them. They’ll be nothing new in a heavy defeat on Wednesday.
UEFA
FanSided

Can Everton find a way to hurt Liverpool in derby clash

As the countdown continues to a Merseyside derby that most Everton supporters are probably dreading, how can the Blues’ possibly hurt their rivals on Wednesday night?. If you look at form and on paper then there seems next to no chance of Everton being able to do anything to dent their neighbours arrogant self-confident.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Liverpool: Merseyside Derby Predicted Line-Up | Urgh

It’s here. The day Evertonians have most been dreading since Rafa Benitez was appointed: high-flying Liverpool facing a horribly out-of-form Everton at Goodison Park. If Everton had continued their solid start to the season, this fixture would provide no more than the normal amount of Merseyside Derby anxiety. But pop...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool always ‘try to play football’ in Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies.The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.However, his assertion about playing football could be interpreted as a dig at their city rivals, especially after last year’s encounter which began the unravelling of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence.Virgil Van Dijk’s season was ended by a reckless Jordan Pickford challenge and Thiago Alcantara was sidelined for almost three months after Richarlison was red-carded for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Salah scores 2, Liverpool beats Everton 4-1 in EPL derby

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool piled more pressure on former manager Rafael Benitez with a 4-1 win over local rival Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday, breaking a scoring record in the process. Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota were Liverpool's other scorers in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Liverpool Win the Merseyside Derby, Plus a Mailbag and More!

Musa and Ryan wrap up some key results from the midweek games, including Liverpool’s commanding win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby (08:27) and more from the Premier League. There’s also chat about Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Athletic (23:35), plenty of Serie A, and a shout-out for Tigres’ late comeback win in Liga MX, before getting into the mailbag. They answer questions on managers’ end-of-year wrapped lists (30:09), lower-league Berlin stadiums (34:02), the Stadio derby and the Premier League top four (37:35), Venezia’s hopes of staying in Serie A (40:27), the best and worst dive of the week (42:07), some Manchester United transfer business (44:06), and more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Divock Origi says Liverpool late winner shows belief to keep going to the end

Divock Origi believes Liverpool’s late show proves their staying power after his heroics at Wolves The forward’s injury-time strike snatched a 1-0 win at Molineux after the Reds dominated.It briefly sent Liverpool top of the Premier League before Manchester City became the third team to lead the table on Saturday following their 3-1 win at Watford Chelsea having started the day at the summit.Getting that win, getting that goal is the best feelingDivock OrigiOrigi, who has made just 34 league starts in seven years at Anfield, feels Jurgen Klopp’s men have the belief to remain in the hunt for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marcel Brands finalising Everton exit after pressure intensifies on the board

Marcel Brands will relinquish his role as Everton's director of football as a casualty of the club’s horrendous run of form, which has been met with protests. Confirmation of the Dutchman’s departure with immediate effect is expected to be confirmed soon. Brands signed a new three-year-deal in April and was on the club’s board since 2019, but did not seem to be bestowed with the authority to shape their football operations. Everton’s style of play and recruitment have altered with managerial appointments, and even the selection of the man in the dugout has clearly not been at his discretion....
PREMIER LEAGUE

