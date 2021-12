The boom in streaming and TV series is creating fresh career paths for rising filmmaking talent, according to Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur. Speaking during the latest ScreenDaily Talk, the acclaimed writer/director said: “It’s a very different world because TV is more creative than it used to be. It’s more open to different storytelling… and all this is changing greatly for the talent.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO