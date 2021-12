Q: I am trying hard this year to not gain weight during the holidays. Do I really have to give up the celebratory champagne or rum-laced eggnog?. A: Your instincts are right-on: Alcohol can make it hard to avoid weight gain — all those empty calories. But right off the bat, we’d like to say creamy, eggy, super-sweet, rum-y eggnog is a much more risky choice than one small glass of champagne. A cup of eggnog spiked with rum dishes up a diet-bomb of around 530 calories, 34 grams of fat and 36 grams of sugar. A glass of champagne has around 95 calories, and a 2013 lab study from the U.K.’s Reading University found that one to three glasses of the bubbly a week delivers enough anti-inflammatory polyphenols to improve spatial memory and help prevent dementia.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO