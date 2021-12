BOSTON (CBS) — Millions of patients who have had COVID-19 — many with only mild illness — still have symptoms months later. One local hospital has established a program dedicated to helping these patients heal. In March of 2020, Phil Baczewski developed fever, a cough, and trouble breathing. When the 47-year-old father of four went to the hospital, the doctor didn’t mince words. “He said you’re really sick and if we don’t put you on life support you’re going to die,” Phil recalled. He had COVID-19, was in pulmonary failure, and was given a 10% chance to live. He spent 28 days in...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO