The days of weight gain being linked only with eating too much and moving too little are in the past. Instead, obesity experts suggest multiple factors working independently and together, including genetic, behavioural, cultural, socioeconomic, environmental and biological influences. Where you live, how you’re brought up, who your parents are and your own unique biological makeup all contribute to the numbers on the scale. Adding even more complexity to the science of body weight is that some of these factors react differently with gained weight than with baseline weight.

