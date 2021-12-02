USDA announces December 2021 lending rates for agricultural producers

Last month, the bipartisan Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act was introduced in the Senate to address the lack of competition in the meat packing industry. Last week, another cattle market reform bill, Protecting America’s Meatpacking Workers Act was introduced by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. R-CALF USA, the only cattle group to not support the previous compromise bill is calling this one the “silver bullet” that R-Calf members have been looking for to “immediately fix the broken market and reverse the alarming contraction of the U.S. cattle industry,” according to R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard. The new Act contains three titles: the first addresses reforms to protect meat and poultry processing workers; the second addresses cattle market reforms; and the third addresses reports required by the Government Accountability Office, including a report on the fragility of and national security concerns in meat and poultry food systems. The question now is whether either one or both of these bills will make it to the finish line.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO