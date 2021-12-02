ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA announces December 2021 lending rates for agricultural producers

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture announced loan interest rates for December 2021, which are effective Dec. 1. USDA’s Farm Service Agency loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment, and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs. Operating, Ownership,...

www.kttn.com

