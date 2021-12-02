ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ari Wegner on how she created The Power of the Dog’s visual identity

By @thethirdhan
lwlies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cinematographer reveals the trick to shooting digital cows, and why the film is really a monster movie. Ari Wegner is fast becoming one of the most exciting cinematographers around. From William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth and Peter Strickland’s In Fabric to Janicza Bravo’s Zola and Jane Campion’s The Power of the...

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Disney’s ‘The Last Duel’ Rocket to Top of Home Viewing Charts

Instant hits: Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” both midweek additions for home viewing, have already hit number one on their first day in release, care of the two charts that most quickly gauge audience response. Though the films — one a Netflix heavy-hitter hot off a limited theatrical run, the other a Disney holdover that fared poorly in its theatrical-only release — are totally separate cases, each is significant. And they also share a surprising element that partly suggests why they had instant success. Netflix has produced a steady supply of awards-pursuing titles...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

'Insecure' Cinematographer Ava Berkofsky On Creating The Show's Iconic Visual Style

One of Ava Berkofsky’s most memorable “Insecure” moments ended up being a perfect visual metaphor for the show’s farewell season. “We were literally shooting a night scene as the sun was coming up, as we were wrapping the season,” Berkofsky, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, remembered in a recent phone interview as HBO airs the show’s fifth and final season. “I just kept having to throw up more and more black solid cloth around the scene to block out the daylight so that we could finish the scene and finish the season and say goodbye to these characters. It was epic. It was really epic, and it really was sort of emblematic of this feeling of you don’t want it to end. But it’s natural that it ends. The sun’s gotta come up.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
awardswatch.com

From Alice Brooks to Ari Wegner: 10 female cinematographers who could find recognition this awards season

That’s how long it took for a woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards. And since Rachel Morrison’s historic nod in 2018 (for Dee Rees’ Mudbound), no other women have been nominated yet, despite several promising contenders cropping up in the years since (Claire Mathon for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Natasha Braier for Honey Boy, Anna Franquesca Solano for The Farewell, and Hélène Louvart for Never Rarely Sometimes Always, just to name a few).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Vox

Machismo is terror in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog

Some movies announce their intentions from the start, and some sneak up on you. The Power of the Dog is the latter. Its rough-hewn, side-glancing characters are full of secrets and unspoken intentions, thinking thoughts it didn’t even occur to you to imagine are in their heads. It’s a gothic thriller wrapped in a Western. It’s outstanding.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog: Repressed on the Range

Jane Campion’s first feature in 12 years, is well worth the wait. A creepingly sinister drama set in 1924, the film is an exceptionally well made yet conservatively restrained historical piece that casts a haunting shadow over the American West. Set in Montana (though shot in the rugged southeast reaches of New Zealand), it looks persuasively barren, matching the private desolation of the characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Janicza Bravo
Person
Sebastián Lelio
thecinemaholic.com

The Power of the Dog Ending, Explained: How Did [Spoiler] Die?

In ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Jane Campion, one of the greatest auteurs of our time, explores the various facets of masculinity. Initially, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), his brother George Burbank (Jesse Plemons), and George’s new stepson Peter Gordon (Kodi Smit-McPhee) represent three extremely distinctive aspects of the 1920s end-of-the-Frontier era masculinity. However, as the film progresses and their personalities are laid bare, the distinction rapidly vanishes as roles start to shift like a game of musical chairs. Among them, George takes a back seat, serving more of a passive role, not just to his domineering brother but also his seemingly diminutive stepson.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

The Power of the Dog

Two brothers and co-owners of a Montana ranch duel after one of them gets married. It’s also Oscar season as prestige movies with stellar casts begin premiering on screens large and small through the end of the year. Director Jane Campion’s (The Piano) very dark Western, based on the Thomas Savage novel and set in 1920s Montana, stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as very different brothers—one brutal, one kind—who clash over a widow (Kirsten Dunst) and her young, vulnerable son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) when they move into the family ranch. For those who think Yellowstone doesn’t go dark enough.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

What’s Worth Watching: ‘Queen of the Universe,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’

Hold on to that wig, Eurovision, because “Queen of the Universe” is coming for your gig. For the most part, “Drag” and lip-syncing go hand in hand. But in “Queen of the Universe” – a cross between “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “American Idol” – drag performers from all over the world will face off in a live singing competition.
TV & VIDEOS
oscars.org

Weekend Watchlist: From Campion's 'The Power Of The Dog' To Biancheri's 'Wolf'

In theaters and streaming on Netflix: 'The Power of the Dog'. "One of the things we were interested in is the idea that the threat of physical violence is scary when it's obviously right in front of you, but psychological violence, there's no escape, because it's in your head. It's always with you," Power of the Dog DP and Academy member Ari Wegner told A.frame in an A.frame exclusive this week. Wegner's insightful thought motivates much of this neo-Western, directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion (The Piano) and starring Academy members Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, along with Jesse Plemons. Cumberbatch—who supplies most of the aforementioned psychological violence—plays a rancher unhappy with his brother's (Plemons) marriage to a widow innkeeper, played by Dunst. Set in 1925 Montana, it's a pressure cooker of a family drama, based on a 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. Campion, who also wrote the film, won the Silver Lion for Best Direction in September in Venice.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Of The Dog#Dop
lwlies.com

The photo illustrator constructing her own offbeat visual worlds

Artist Vanessa McKeown shines a light on her unique creative process. In partnership with Adobe Creator Collective. Creator Stories is a series in support of the Adobe Creator Collective, a new collaborative hub intended to inspire others. Here, artist Vanessa McKeown shines a light on her unique creative process – which sees her creating images and scenes that feel completely new.
PHOTOGRAPHY
lwlies.com

Mike Mills: ‘All my films are me communing with someone I really love’

The director explains how fatherhood shaped his latest film, and how creating space is integral to his creative vision. From the turbulent adolescence of Thumbsucker through to the found family of 20th Century Women, Mike Mills creates thoughtful portraits of complex relationships. The same goes for his fourth feature, C’mon C’mon, in which radio host Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) forms a bond with his nine-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman) after family strife brings them together.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: Jane Campion Creates a Magnificent Western from the Threads of Masculinity and Loneliness

How far is the distance between cruelty and kindness? On first glance, these concepts would seem to be polar opposites, but through the lens of Jane Campion’s stunning Western The Power of the Dog, we see that they’re frequently intertwined in a tragic confluence of intent and identity. Like the gorgeous vistas that permeate the backdrop of the film, we know that despite their beauty, these landscapes are treacherous and unforgiving to those who don’t know how to traverse them. In Campion’s hands, love is the deadliest weapon because it’s so beguiling, and to live in loneliness creates a desperate heartbreak where anything is possible. The emotions swirling around this masterpiece constantly bewitch and beguile the audience as we’re drawn deeper into the desires consuming the main characters. With incredible performances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog is easily one of the best films of the year and a poignant examination of where we choose to leave ourselves vulnerable.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'Power of the Dog' among year's best ensembles

It’s 1925. The land is breathtakingly formidable as the narrator of “The Power of the Dog” keys us into the situation at hand and subtly plants the seeds of knowledge of what’s to come. The camera focuses on the two men, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his brother, George (Jesse...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Give Boosts to ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘CODA’ – What Does It Mean for the Academy?

The Gotham Awards are usually the first stop on the awards season trail. This year, the Nov. 29 dinner was also the first in-person awards ceremony in New York City since the pandemic changed everything nearly two years ago. So what did we learn from the show? The two big winners of the night were streaming movies: “The Lost Daughter” from Netflix and “CODA” from Apple Original Films. For the first time in the show’s 31-year history, the two prominent acting awards were not separated by gender, which is better in theory than in practice. “The Lost Daughter,” a Netflix drama from...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Cumberbatch, Dunst enter Campion’s world in Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’

VENICE LIDO, Italy — For her fans, Jane Campion, who wrote and directed “The Power of the Dog,” streaming on Netflix, is the period film’s real star. Top-billed Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst would agree. “When you meet Jane, you have all the baggage of this iconic woman,” Cumberbatch, 45,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy