Great Expectations

By ROELBOB
devops.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire CI/CD/ARA market has been in flux almost since its inception. No...

devops.com

Seeking Alpha

Johnson Outdoors: Great Company, Great Entry Price

In spite of a great year so far, shares of this company have dropped massively in price since mid-April. I think it's a good idea to take advantage of this. It’s been about 11 ½ months since I put out my “wait for a better entry price” piece on Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT); the shares are up about 11% against a gain of 29% for the S&P 500. The company has since posted more financial results, obviously, so I thought I’d review the company again to see if it’s worth buying now. I’ll try to make this determination by reviewing the latest financial results and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Unfortunately, there are no options that trade on this business, so you’ll be spared from my usual rant about the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of short put options.
MARKETS
devops.com

Will Automation Fill Gaps Left by the ‘Great Resignation’?

Between burnout, job-hopping and the ongoing pandemic, labor shortages will surely get worse before they get better, and automation is increasingly sought after as a way to mitigate the ripple effects of understaffed IT departments. For DevOps, automation has several benefits, from freeing up employees to work on more constructive...
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Audi CEO's Declaration Could Have A Massive Impact

A major change is currently underway in the auto industry, fueled in part by Tesla and its outspoken CEO Elon Musk. The transition towards an all-electric vehicle future won't happen overnight but rather at least a decade. Combined with acknowledging climate change and the related and very strict government emissions standards, legacy carmakers like Audi are also making the change to EVs. Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, who recently took part in a panel discussion at the Climate Conference co-hosted by German publication Spiegel and BCG, and he didn't mince words.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Electric cars performance and battery range in cold weather must be improved, say Chinese regulators

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology responsible for EV certification wants electric cars to do better in cold weather conditions. Citing reduced battery range on a charge when temperatures are low, the Ministry held a panel to coordinate the efforts of electric car makers, regulators, and researchers to serve EV drivers better in cold climates. The list of participants includes the top Chinese EV manufacturers which already hold the range-on-a-charge records, as well as academia that deals with battery chemistry research.
CARS
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy Marvell Technology stock after spiking more than 17%?

Marvell Technology shares on Friday skyrocketed more than 17% after reporting FQ3 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results Thursday after markets closed, beating expectations. It also provided FQ4 revenue and earnings guidance above Street forecasts. On Friday, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares advanced by more than 17%...
STOCKS

