Great Expectations

In spite of a great year so far, shares of this company have dropped massively in price since mid-April. I think it's a good idea to take advantage of this. It’s been about 11 ½ months since I put out my “wait for a better entry price” piece on Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT); the shares are up about 11% against a gain of 29% for the S&P 500. The company has since posted more financial results, obviously, so I thought I’d review the company again to see if it’s worth buying now. I’ll try to make this determination by reviewing the latest financial results and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Unfortunately, there are no options that trade on this business, so you’ll be spared from my usual rant about the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of short put options.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO