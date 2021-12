Polestar will launch a new all-electric performance SUV called the Polestar 3 in 2022. The new electric vehicle (EV) will be the brand's first SUV and the company's first EV built in the United States. Polestar hasn't offered many details about the upcoming 3 but just released a teaser photo of the EV—still wearing camouflage. Polestar says that the 3 will be one of the most "climate-responsible cars ever made" and that it will offer autonomous highway driving.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO