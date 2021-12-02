ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Covid: Gwynedd schools bring back online learning

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen schools have brought back online learning and asked whole year groups to stay at home due to rising Covid cases. The decision was taken to help to control clusters of cases, Gwynedd's Covid-19 prevention and surveillance group said. Gwynedd's weekly Covid case rate stands at 851 per 100,000...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Lewiston schools could return to virtual learning due to COVID surge

LEWISTON (WGME) -- COVID cases continue to plague schools in Maine’s second largest city. The superintendent just got back some of the results of Monday’s pooled testing, and already they’ve found 19 pools testing positive for COVID in only three of their schools. "That’s a really big number,” Lewiston Superintendent...
LEWISTON, ME
The Independent

Covid: Schools told to bring back on-site testing after Christmas holidays

Secondary schools should test pupils for coronavirus on their return from the Christmas holidays, the government has said.The Department for Education (DfE) emailed schools on Friday urging them order a sufficient number of lateral flow tests by Tuesday to ensure that they can test pupils on site after they come back in January.The move is necessary to “reduce transmission after a period of social mixing”, the email said, also asking school leaders to order additional tests so that pupils can continue to test at home.But the demand has prompted accusations that ministers are treating headteachers like “an ad hoc branch...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Teachers fear omicron will ‘rip through schools’ and could push learning online

Teachers fear the new Covid variant starting to spread across the UK will “rip through schools” and could see learning pushed online.Some schools have already sent pupils home to learn remotely due to a rise in Covid cases and staff absences.It comes as the government tightened guidance in response to the omicron variant, advising face masks in communal areas in secondary schools, except for in classrooms. Close contacts of a confirmed or suspected omicron case also have to isolate for 10 days, even if they are under the age of 18.But despite the stricter advice, teachers fear schools could face...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gwynedd#Secondary Schools#Online Learning#Bbc Radio Wales Breakfast
CBS Boston

Wakefield Schools Warn Families About Fake Email On School Bus Service

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A fake email saying the school district is shutting down its bus system is circulating through Wakefield. The email, which claims to be from Wakefield Memorial High School Principal Amy McLeod, said the due to a shooting that allegedly happened in Lexington, Wakefield was closing the school district’s bus system. Superintendent Douglas Lyons and McLeod said the email is fake and McLeod never sent the communication. “The details contained in this fake email that has appeared online are in no way true or accurate, but they have the potential to cause extreme alarm so I would like to address and debunk them immediately,” said Lyons. “We have consulted with our colleagues in Lexington and would like to assure all students, families, staff and community members that Wakefield Public Schools operations are safe and continuing as usual.”
WAKEFIELD, MA
Q 96.1

Back From Break Covid-19 Hits The Presque Isle Schools

The Thanksgiving break is over and several students and staff at MSAD #1 in Pres que Isle have tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday the district released a memo to the public of 23 known individuals who have tested positive for the virus. 23. MSAD #1 does offer pool testing...
WCIA

COVID-related issues force remote learning at two schools

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two schools in the Hoopeston Area School District are going remote because of COVID-19 related issues. The superintendent says John Greer School is temporarily closed because of COVID staffing issues. It will reopen on Thursday, December 9. To see more details, click here. The district also announced Maple Grade School is […]
HOOPESTON, IL
mainepublic.org

Students are still learning at a Midcoast school, even as more are going home with COVID this year

Over the past week, several schools across Maine announced plans to temporarily move to remote learning as cases of COVID-19 surge. The interruptions have been a pattern for schools that have already seen more cases this fall than they saw throughout all of last year. The challenges are apparent in one Midcoast school, but students and educators are hoping continued precautions can keep them in the classroom.
NOBLEBORO, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Students Happy To Be Back At Curley School After Over A Week Of Remote Learning

BOSTON (CBS) — Students returned to the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain on Monday after over a week of remote learning due to a COVID outbreak. “I am happy to have him back in school. It’s really important to have him in person,” said mother Alison Moreno. Some of the younger students struggled to adjust to the remote learning. “I really did not like being online, it was tough doing all the work,” said sixth-grader Jakayla McNeil. “It’s hard for five-year-olds doing remote learning, they have a tough time sitting in front of the computer,” Moreno explained. Parents are hoping Boston Public Schools learned...
BOSTON, MA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Kilgore News Herald

QACPS hopes to address learning gap caused by online learning

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Public Schools (QACPS) has positioned its annual goal-setting plan to address the learning gap caused by the need for virtual learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Data presented to the board earlier this month showed a significant decrease in early literacy and math skills at the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Schools: Parents 'should prepare' for disruption before Christmas

A union representing head teachers has urged parents to be prepared for disruption in schools before the Christmas break. It comes as concern continues to grow about a shortage of teachers to cover classes. The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said there were not enough substitute teachers and the...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Anger over thousands of houses left empty

Thousands of properties are sitting empty in the county each year, while households in the area continue to be faced with homelessness, figures show. Campaigners say abandoned dwellings should be repurposed to tackle England's housing crisis, after councils across the country recorded hundreds of thousands of empty homes. Figures from...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy