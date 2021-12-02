Covid: Gwynedd schools bring back online learning

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A fake email saying the school district is shutting down its bus system is circulating through Wakefield. The email, which claims to be from Wakefield Memorial High School Principal Amy McLeod, said the due to a shooting that allegedly happened in Lexington, Wakefield was closing the school district’s bus system. Superintendent Douglas Lyons and McLeod said the email is fake and McLeod never sent the communication. “The details contained in this fake email that has appeared online are in no way true or accurate, but they have the potential to cause extreme alarm so I would like to address and debunk them immediately,” said Lyons. “We have consulted with our colleagues in Lexington and would like to assure all students, families, staff and community members that Wakefield Public Schools operations are safe and continuing as usual.”

WAKEFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO