The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update has been out for a good bit now, and Nintendo Minute is checking out in their cozy islands together. Kit and Krysta are out exploring just a bit of the new content, doing morning exercise, checking out some gyroids and enjoying a nice cup of coffee with Brewster. It’s a nice way for players who may not have jumped back in yet to get a taste of what to expect, while enjoying the adorable shenanigans the two go on while exploring the island.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO