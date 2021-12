Some upcoming Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games have leaked, and if the leak is accurate, subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are about to get some of the best RPGs ever made. More specifically, and in fewer words, it looks Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to the subscription service, and coming soon. It remains to be seen, but it will likely be added via EA Play, which means it will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who pay an extra $5 a month for additives like EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and tons of free anime.

