PODCAST: Will Kliff Kingsbury leave the Cardinals for the Oklahoma job?

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals had their bye week but we still have a new episode of the podcast. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I spent some time talking about head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rumor that he is being targeted by Oklahoma to be their new head coach.

In this episode, we also look at the Cardinals’ recent history after the bye, how they can wrap up the NFC West title before Christmas and then preview the game this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

Below are the approximate timestamps and the topics we discussed if you want to hear a particular segment.

(1:00) Intros and whether Kingsbury could leave the Cardinals for Oklahoma

(26:44) The Cardinals’ post-bye history under Kingsbury

(34:46) how the Cardinals can win the division before Christmas

(43:37) Cardinals-Bears preview and predictions

