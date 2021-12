There's been a reprise of series centering around the dynamic love lives, careers, and friendships of 20 and 30-something Black women. Tracy Oliver, the genius behind the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, decided to create her own version. This December, Oliver's latest project Harlem will debut on Prime Video. The show stars Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Jones and Grace Byers as four 30-somethings in different phases of life, love, and career. Their friendship is what sustains them as they navigate the ups and downs of life in Harlem, New York. Shandai stars as Angie, a struggling and talented singer who refuses to settle for a 9-5 as she finds her voice through songs once again.

