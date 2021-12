September 21, 1958 – November 21, 2021 (age 63) Michaël Roy Rollins of Hyde Park, UT passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 63 in Orem, UT on November 21, 2021. He was born to Ronald and Monique (Thaon) Rollins on September 21, 1958 in Salt Lake City, UT. After faithfully serving a mission in Rio de Janeiro/Recife, Brazil, Michaël studied electrical engineering at West Virginia University. While in school, he met Joy Hook at a Young Single Adult Conference in Pennsylvania. They were sealed in the Washington D.C. Temple nine months later. Together they had five children.

