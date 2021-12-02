What maestros loved about Angela Merkel

Historically speaking, heads of state and punk bands don’t get along. The reasons for this are fairly easy to understand, and it’s a concept that’s been mined for humor ever so often. (See: SNL‘s “History of Punk” sketch, based around the idea of the angriest man in 1980s punk developing an intense attachment to Margaret Thatcher.) But what happens when a head of state makes a decidedly left-field choice for their farewell music, one that’s more dive bar than “Hail to the Chief”?

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO