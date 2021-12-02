ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU fines HSBC, Credit Suisse, others over 'Sterling Lads' forex cartel

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAjXr_0dC3Vepz00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Barclays , Credit Suisse, HSBC and NatWest 344 million euros ($390 million) for foreign exchange market rigging, closing a key chapter in a high-profile investigation.

UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine by alerting the European Commission to the cartel, which was set up via a chatroom known as “Sterling Lads”.

HSBC received the largest fine at 174.3 million euros, followed by Credit Suisse at 83.3 million euros, Barclays at 54.3 million and RBS at 32.5 million.

Barclays, HSBC and RBS - known as NatWest since a rebranding - admitted wrongdoing in return for a reduced penalty.

NatWest said the misconduct took place about a decade ago in a single chatroom, involved a former employee and that its culture and controls had since fundamentally changed.

UBS said it had been the first bank to disclose potential misconduct and was pleased the matter was resolved.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and HSBC declined to comment.

Some of the world’s biggest banks have been fined more than $11 billion collectively by U.S. and European regulators since allegations first surfaced around 2013 that dealers were rigging the world’s largest financial market. Dozens of traders were suspended or fired.

The latest investigation focused on foreign exchange (forex) spot trading of G10 currencies, the most liquid and traded currencies in the world, which include the U.S. dollar, pound and euro.

Traders exchanged sensitive information and trading plans and sometimes coordinated strategies through the online chatroom, the Commission said.

The EU has already sanctioned some of the same banks over similar conduct in 2019 in a settlement featuring chatrooms called “Three Way Banana Split”, “Only Marge”,”Essex Express” and “Semi Grumpy Old Men”.

“Today we complete our sixth cartel investigation in the financial sector since 2013 and conclude the third leg of our investigation into the foreign exchange spot trading market,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

She said the collusive behaviour of the five banks undermined the integrity of the financial sector at the expense of the European economy and consumers.

Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, MUFG and RBS were fined a combined 1.07 billion euros in May 2019 by the EU antitrust authorities for manipulating the foreign exchange market via two cartels, between 2007 to 2013 for one group and between 2009 to 2012 for the other.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Amazon Challenges EU Over $844M Fine

An Amazon attorney told European Union officials that the eCommerce giant has received no corrective action guidance from EU regulators on how to comply with a July order to pay a privacy fine of 746 million euros (about $844 million) and therefore should not be responsible for a potential daily fine of 746,000 euros (about $844,000), Bloomberg reported.
BUSINESS
informnny.com

EU fines 4 banks $390M in foreign exchange trading cartel

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union said Thursday that it has fined four major banks a combined $390 million for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel that allowed them to beat inherent risks in currency deals. HSBC received the biggest fine of almost $200 million, while Credit Suisse,...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

Sterling Lads cartel banks fined $390 million

The European Union said on Thursday it has fined four major banks a combined ?344 million ($390 million) for colluding in a foreign exchange spot trading cartel via a chatroom named ?Sterling Lads.?. The UK-based banks agreed to settle the case, with HSBC receiving the biggest fine of almost $200...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

EC fines HSBC, Barclays, RBS for FX rigging

The European Commission has fined HSBC, Barclays, NatWest and Credit Suisse a total of €344m (£293m) for rigging foreign currency markets. HSBC paid the biggest penalty of €174.3m followed by Credit Suisse with €83.3m. Barclays paid €54.3m and NatWest, previously called RBS, was hit with a €32.5m fine. HSBC's fine...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
poundsterlinglive.com

Credit Suisse: Omicron No Reason to Abandon Short Euro / Dollar Trade

Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse are holding onto their view that the Euro will head lower against the Dollar, saying the Federal Reserve won't "bail out investor sentiment". Stock markets have fallen in the wake of last weeks news that a more highly contagious variant of Covid-19 was spreading...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Rebound to 1.3500 Likely

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a sell-stop at 1.3300 and a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD pair was little changed on Monday morning even as the UK confirmed that the Omicron variant had landed in the country. The pair is trading at 1.1335, which is a few points above the lowest level this month.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Bumps Up Synopsys Price Target By 20%

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer raised the price target on Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) to $360 from $300, implying a 5.2% upside, and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results. The analyst expects Q4 modestly above expectations and Q1/fiscal 2022 mostly in line with an upward bias. Specifically, Pitzer expects Q4...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Forex#Barclays#Natwest#Ubs#The European Commission#Rbs#Essex Express
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bank hawk Saunders signals rate hikes might wait for Omicron data

One of the main supporters of raising the Bank of England’s base rate has signalled a softening of his stance.Michael Saunders has been a lone voice to raise rates on the committee that sets them.But in a speech on Friday, he said he will assess the impact the new Covid variant Omicron might have on the economy before December’s vote on the issue.“At present, given the new Omicron Covid variant has only been detected quite recently, there could be particular advantages in waiting to see more evidence on its possible effects on public health outcomes and hence on the economy,”...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Boral exits U.S. with $755 mln fly ash business sale

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's top construction materials maker Boral Ltd (BLD.AX) said on Monday it will sell its North American fly ash business for $755 million, marking its exit from the market as it looks to focus on its domestic business. Boral has been selling its U.S. businesses since...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Meituan serves cold warning on Chinese consumers

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors searching for clues about Chinese consumers should track their snack habits. Food-delivery company Meituan (3690.HK)reported a solid 38% year-on-year jump in revenue for the three months to September, and even nodded to the popularity of spicy crayfish as late-night fare on its app over the summer. Even more impressive was the 12 million orders of milk tea received in a single day - a new record for the $200 billion outfit.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Ex-Credit Suisse bankers say it still aids hidden accounts

Former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers have told criminal investigators that the bank is still helping U.S. clients hide accounts from the Internal Revenue Service, even after the firm paid $2.6 billion in penalties in 2014 and promised to stop the practice. Those bankers “have come forward with credible information...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy