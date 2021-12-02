Dichristofero: Veteran exemption proposal looks familiar

Let me tell you about the time, this past summer, when I went into town to run some errands and walked into a hole in the universe. For years now the kind people at Hill’s Drug Store have stocked Williams Mug Shaving Soap for me. Especially for me, I believe. Surely there aren’t many men left in Talbot County who still resort to mug, brush, and razor to rid themselves of the morning’s accumulated bushiness. So, as has long been my habit, when my current soap began to wear thin, I drove into town, parked in Hill’s parking lot, walked around to the front of the building, stepped up to the black wooden door with its old familiar latch, pushed upon it as I have a thousand times before, and, for the first time in my life, the door didn’t open. Shocked, I looked through the window into an empty and forlorn darkness. Hill’s was gone. It was like looking into a dead man’s house.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO