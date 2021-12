House Democrats released a bipartisan short-term spending bill to keep the government open after midnight Friday and plan to put it to a House vote later Thursday. The bill would fund U.S. government agencies through Feb. 18 and would have to pass both the House and Senate by midnight Friday to avert a shutdown. By financing the government into next year, Democrats hope to free up time in December to pass their separate tax, climate and social spending proposal totaling roughly $2 trillion, in addition to raising the U.S. debt limit.

