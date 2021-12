WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers looked to prove the doubters wrong on Friday night, as they were once again underdogs despite their impressive play of late. Clevland's size and speed proved to be too much to handle for the Wizards, with the Cavaliers carrying a 30-point lead into the final quarter. Washington showed energy late in the game but it was too little too late and they went on to fall to the Cavaliers by the final score of 116-101.

