Yes, we’re going to do it: a nighttime holiday motor parade through Montecito on Saturday, December 4 at 5:30 pm. It’s been a tough few years for Montecito, and we could all use more light, love, and magic in our lives, particularly as we head into the time of year at the Winter Solstice when the nights are long, and we’re already feeling that with the time change, right? So, we’re going to roll a parade through the community for you that’s lit up like a power plant, is musical, and delivers a bunch of magic and holiday cheer all over the neighborhood.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO