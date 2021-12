MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus loom large as more confirmed cases of infections with the strain pop up in the U.S., including in Minnesota, where experts were able to detect it because of the state’s strong variant surveillance system. The first case was found in California, followed by Minnesota and then Colorado on Thursday. A Hennepin County man tested positive after traveling to New York for a convention November 19. He is vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms, the state’s heath department said. Later Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced cases in the state. The...

