The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped a tightly contested game 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild. Both teams played well defensively, especially in front of their own net. However, it was the Wild that were just a bit better. They had a few more scoring chances and cashed in one more time than the Lightning did. Also, with all the Lightning injuries, Minnesota was just the deeper team. Despite a good effort by the Bolts it was just not enough to get a win.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO