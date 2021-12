It all started on Tuesday, Nov. 16. A report came through to the Seaside Aquarium about a stranded turtle near Ocean Park, Washington. The aquarium crew quickly responded but by the time they arrived the turtle had vanished. It was assumed that someone came across the turtle on the beach, thought it was dead, and picked it up, an action that is highly illegal. At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning the aquarium got another report of a stranded turtle but this time it was a bit further north in Oysterville, Washington.

SEASIDE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO