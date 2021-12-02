ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This Morning stars Holly and Phil discuss health concerns ahead of Christmas

By Emmy Griffiths
Hello Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have opened up about breaking news that could "save Christmas" while chatting on This Morning. The pair spoke about the new COVID variant, and discussed the news that Israel's health minister confirmed that three doses of vaccine are proving effective against the variant. In...

Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby thrills This Morning fans as she shimmies in sequin Zara skirt

Holly Willoughby seriously dropped jaws with her ultra festive outfit to present This Morning on Monday - and the star looked so excited to unveil her new look. Taking to Instagram to post one of her iconic outfit of the day posts, Holly looked glamorous as ever in a figure-hugging midi skirt from Zara and fitted polo-neck knitwear. Dazzling fans, Holly's sensational skirt was dripping in silvery sequins, paired perfectly with black pointed-toe heels and a large embellished buckle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes' hilarious mishap at sweet family lunch

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are one of TV's most hilarious couples, with the pair often poking fun at each other both on and off-screen. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ruth was quick to reveal her husband's latest mishap, as she shared a lighthearted video of Eammon with wine all down his front, captioned: "Oh dear...how did that happen (AGAIN!)"
CELEBRITIES
Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby
