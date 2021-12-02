ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advisor Group Welcomes Two Florida-Based Wealth Managers With Client Assets Surpassing $178 Million

By PR Newswire
PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment of Upward Wealth Group, a wealth management practice in West Palm Beach, Fla., with two financial advisors that oversee more than $178 million in total client assets.

The two advisors, Thomas P. Leinwol and D. John Ruffa, join Advisor Group through its subsidiary Securities America. Advisor Group's network also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jim Nagengast, CEO and President of Securities America, said, "I am pleased to welcome these outstanding professionals to Securities America. For decades Thomas and John have built trust with their clients and provided guidance to investors at all stages of life as they strive to reach their financial goals. We fully expect to deepen our relationship with these advisors as they deliver unrivaled service to their clients using our best-of-breed resources, practice management support and technology."

Each with about 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry, Mr. Leinwol and Mr. Ruffa are founding partners at Upward Wealth, where they specialize in a planning-based approach to wealth management, asset protection, retirement income planning and estate planning.

Mr. Leinwol said, "After a comprehensive search for a new wealth management firm dedicated to meeting the needs of independent financial advisors, we decided partnering with Advisor Group and Securities America was the ideal next step for our practice as we plot our growth journey."

Mr. Ruffa said, "Our transition to Advisor Group and Securities America marks a new chapter in the history of our practice. The open architecture platform they offer means more investment offerings and a balanced approach to serving our clients. We are always striving to provide our clients more value, and we believe partnering with Securities America and Advisor Group will help us and our clients reach new heights of success."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "When advisors join the Advisor Group network of firms, our team of experts focuses on empowering their choices and enabling them to scale their businesses faster. At every step of the way, Advisor Group is here to help them operate more efficiently, gain more wallet share with existing clients and expand their books of business so they may actualize their greatest potential."

About Securities AmericaSecurities America is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms. Headquartered in Omaha and founded in 1984, Securities America supports approximately 3,200 independent financial professionals with innovative technology and wealth management platforms, practice management and business growth tools and a personalized service culture. The firm's flexible, multi-custodial approach supports a range of business models including Super OSJs, independent RIAs, RIA-only advisors, hybrid advisors and financial institutions. For more information visit https://www.securitiesamerica.com/.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and Arbor Point Advisors, LLC.

About Advisor GroupAdvisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries Joseph Kuo / Chris ClemensHaven Tower Group jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com 424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-welcomes-two-florida-based-wealth-managers-with-client-assets-surpassing-178-million-301435937.html

SOURCE Advisor Group

