Absolute Production Services Partners With CoinFlip, Becoming The First US-Based Corporate Event Production Company To Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Production Services, a leader in the event industry for almost three decades, has announced it will be the first corporate event production company to accept crypto as payment for services. By working with fellow Chicago-based company, CoinFlip, Absolute will be able to expand and innovate its offerings.

"Making the move to accept crypto is a no-brainer for us," says Owner and President, Charlie Nicosia. "We've been around for 26 years and had to innovate and pivot several times. From the post- September 11th era to the financial crisis of 2008 to the last 20 months of surviving a pandemic. We've always been on the cutting edge of technology and event services, so accepting crypto seemed like a natural move."

As the landscape for events changed drastically over the last 20 months, moving from in-person, virtual, to hybrid and beyond, it left event companies like Absolute wondering where the industry is headed next. "We have to be prepared for anything and everything, and by accepting crypto, we can do just that," says Nicosia.

As of December 2021, Absolute will leverage CoinFlip's Trade Desk, an all-inclusive over-the-counter cryptocurrency trading service, to process payments from clients. The platform allows users to buy and sell over 40 cryptocurrencies of any dollar volume in minutes from one of the top-trusted and established companies in the space.

"We're honored to be partnering with Absolute Production Services as they expand their business model, and look forward to helping more companies adopt the forward-thinking strategy of accepting cryptocurrency as payment," says CoinFlip Co-Founder and President, Kristoffer Dayrit. "As crypto adoption continues to become mainstream, it'll be crucial for businesses to find reliable partners and solutions. CoinFlip can convert cryptocurrency payments into cash quickly and for less than the average credit card processing fee. Working with creative, experienced, and knowledgeable companies like Absolute aligns with our goals and mission of providing safe and secure access to digital financial services"

Touted as an innovator in the digital economy and named Chicago's #1 fastest-growing company in 2021, CoinFlip is not just a local leader but is paving the way globally for access to digital currency.

"We're excited for the future of crypto and the future of events," says Nicosia. "I think 2020 showed us just how important getting together and having events really is as well as all the amazing things we can do digitally, and we can't wait to see where this next step takes us."

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolute-production-services-partners-with-coinflip-becoming-the-first-us-based-corporate-event-production-company-to-accept-cryptocurrency-as-payment-301435645.html

SOURCE Absolute Production Services

