CHALLENGES & REWARDS - What's on offer for this?. At the moment, we don't know what Challenges are going to appear in Warzone for the Secrets of the Pacific event. We know that there's going to be a series of in-game tasks to complete in Verdansk - and reportedly across Vanguard too - but there's been no mention of what they might be so far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO