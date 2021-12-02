ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Hamilton Enters The Matrix For Its Latest Cinematic Partnership With The PSR MTX

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton has given its 2020 PSR digital watch a Matrix-themed makeover ahead of the release of “The Matrix Resurrections.”. The original digital watch, which debuted in 1970 and reappeared last year as the Hamilton...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Ferragamo Introduces Its Latest Vega Timepieces

Italian fashion house Ferragamo has become as iconic in watchmaking as its precedence in luxury fashion, with its new season Vega watches bringing together classic style and elegance. Coming in two iterations, one men’s and one women’s model, the Ferragamo Vega introduces new indigo dials and features rose gold detailing...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Hamilton's PSR MTX Watch for Matrix Resurrections

What if I told you that you that you can get a watch as futuristic as Neo in the new Matrix Resurrections movie? Yes, the fourth installment of the famous sci-fi franchise is coming, and there could hardly be a more appropriate watch to match it than Hamilton's PSR — especially when it's done up to match the films' famously all-black wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
T3.com

Limited edition Hamilton PSR MTX celebrates the return of The Matrix

In 1999, The Matrix asked us to choose between the red pill and the blue pill – between a safe but false future or to enter a dangerous reality and fight for freedom, and the saga continues in The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

'The Matrix: Resurrections' Receives Character Posters Series

Joining the set of posters released last month, Warner Bros. has now delivered a new character posters series for The Matrix: Resurrections. The latest promotional materials for the fourth installment in the beloved franchise offer a new look at the characters at the center of the emerging conflict between man and machine in the Matrix. Aside from stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, we also get a look at Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in their roles. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix: Resurrections is a reboot film expected to introduce The Matrix to a new generation while being a long-awaited arrival for fans.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
mediapost.com

Denny's Partnership With 'The Matrix' Produces Reward 'Glitches'

Restaurant chain Denny’s is promoting its recent digital upgrades by transporting rewards program members into a real-life version of the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections” movie. Running through Jan. 4, a campaign titled “There’s A Glitch In The Matrix” is a reference to a “glitch” in the dystopian, simulated-reality world known...
RESTAURANTS
CoinTelegraph

Adidas enters the Metaverse with NFT partnerships

On Thursday, Adidas announced it was entering the Metaverse in collaboration with Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney NFT, and PUNKS Comic. In an article posted on the Adidas mobile app, the developers behind the initiative said the following:. This autumn, Adidas, known for celebrating ideas at the bleeding edge of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psr#Mtx#The Matrix#Oled#Trinity
hypebeast.com

Sage Nation Links With HH-118389225 For One-Off Raffle Collection

Emerging designer Sage Nation has teamed up with HH-118389225 to rework a series of one-off pieces from the latter’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, each of which will then be raffled individually online. Helly Hansen launched HH-118389225 code for “ARCHIVE” back in 2019, and has since seen it become renowned for its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Emerging Label Meta/Father LLC Captures "Living in Question" With its October Pink Release

Continuing his investigation of streetwear culture, Hoyee Li of Starwalk, BUBBLEGUM and YEEZY associate has teamed up with emerging creative José Wong to form “Meta/Father LLC.” The fledgling label in development for years has now readied its debut footwear release centered around its concept of “living in question.”. Building on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ACRONYM Kicks Off “BE@RBRICK World Wide Tour 3”

13 years after the duo’s first collaboration, Errolson Hugh has revealed a new ACRONYM x MEDICOM TOY BE@RBRICK as part of “BE@RBRICK World Wide Tour 3.”. BE@RBRICK World Wide Tour 3 is an event that exhibits figures designed by 100 of the world’s top creators using 1000% BE@RBRICKs as the canvas. The first BWWT was held from 2004 to 2007 across six cities, and the second tour was held in 2011. This year’s festivities are curated by Edison Chen and begin in Shibuya, Tokyo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Hikerdelic Goes Stealth With Limited-Edition “Black Pack”

Manchester label Hikerdelic has garnered a reputation for colorful designs and eye-catching prints in recent years. From its vibrant Fall/Winter 2020 collection to its multiple releases alongside Yogi Footwear, the brand’s penchant for striking design has seen it continue to grow. Now, amidst the inevitable discounts of Black Friday weekend,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

ASICS Mixes the Shades of Green on This New TARTHER BLAST Colorway

Is home to many a lifestyle running silhouette as is, but in 2021 it grew its family with the debut of the ASICS TARTHER BLAST. Since its inception at the beginning of the year, the model has been released in a bevy of new GR colorways, and now it’s added this new “Smoke Grey/French Blue” iteration to its repertoire.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

DANIEL w. FLETCHER's Coca-Cola Collaboration Is the Real Thing

Daniel Fletcher’s eponymous label DANIEL w. FLETCHER has a thing for tradition, and for his new collaborative collection with Coca-Cola, the designer looks to past campaigns to create something that’s optimistic, timeless, and quintessentially ’70s in ode of the classic beverage. Inspired by the 1971 Coca-Cola “I’d Like to Buy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

STASH and Albino & Preto Reconnect for Kuumba International Apothecary Kit

Continuing their collaborative series, STASH and Albino & Preto have reconnected for an apothecary kit with Kuumba International. Coming for the Holiday 2021 season, the three-way partnership is comprised of a co-branded canister/burner, incense carry bag constructed of 350 GSM pearl weave kimono fabric and A&P’s “Triangle” scented incense. The carry bag features ample space for the canister/burner along with your favorite Kuumba International incense. This time around, Albino & Preto and Kuumba International have prepared 350mm “Triangle” scented incense sticks that offer up to 180 minutes of burn time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

Segway makes its first foray into sidewalk robot delivery with Coco partnership

The company, which has supplied electric scooters for almost all of the major shared micromobility operators, is partnering with Los Angeles-based delivery robot startup Coco to build 1,000 partially automated, remotely piloted sidewalk robots. Coco will begin deploying the robots in Los Angeles and two other U.S. cities during the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Uniform Bridge FW21 Is the Epitome of Easy Layering

Fresh from hitting the countryside doused in Arc’teryx’s finest, Cumbria-based retailer Working Class Heroes returns to the wilderness, but this time gives Uniform Bridge’s Fall/Winter 2021 a spin. Founded in South Korea in 2015, Uniform Bridge is a label which draws inspiration from military, vintage and outdoors apparel and prides...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy