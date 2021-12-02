Hamilton Enters The Matrix For Its Latest Cinematic Partnership With The PSR MTX

Joining the set of posters released last month, Warner Bros. has now delivered a new character posters series for The Matrix: Resurrections. The latest promotional materials for the fourth installment in the beloved franchise offer a new look at the characters at the center of the emerging conflict between man and machine in the Matrix. Aside from stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, we also get a look at Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in their roles. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix: Resurrections is a reboot film expected to introduce The Matrix to a new generation while being a long-awaited arrival for fans.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO